Kettering animal sanctuary searching for new homes for these four cats and dogs

Meet Reece, Rambler, Taco and Mandy – four cats and dogs hoping to find their forever home.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who are keen to find new homes for Reece, Rambler, Taco and Mandy.

A spokesman for Redhead Rescues told the Northants Telegraph: “All of our animals are in foster in Northamptonshire and we have been trying so hard to get these beautiful souls their forever homes but unfortunately they seem to have had an extra long stay with us.

These four cats and dogs are hoping to find their forever home

"Reece and Rambler have been with us for two-and-a-half months now and Taco for three months.

"There is also a misconception on greyhounds as some do think that they are a very high maintenance dog, but in fact they are probably a breed that are the most low maintenance.

"Greyhounds don't need a lot of exercise, a few runs a week at a secure dog park and a couple of short walks a day.

"They are also very laid back, gentle and sweet tempered and do love their cuddles.”

Reece

The spokesman added that all animals awaiting adoption will have full rescue back-up for life.

Meet the animals

Reece (blue collar) – Reece is a three-and-a-half-year-old ex-racing greyhound and a real gent. He’s tall, dark, extremely handsome and is looking for a family to call his own. Reece could live with another dog of a similar size but no cats or small furries. He walks great on the lead and loves to snuggle up for cuddles. He can be left for short periods and could live with children. Reece is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Rambler (red collar) – Rambler is an extremely handsome three-and-a-half-year-old ex-racing greyhound. Such a sweet and gentle athletic boy who is seeking his forever home. Rambler could live with another dog of a similar size but no cats or small furries. He loves to play with his toys and walks great on the lead. Rambler can be left for short periods and could live with children. Rambler is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Mandy

Taco – Taco is the most beautiful one-year-old female black and white girl. Taco is desperate for a new home as she is getting very settled in her foster home. She is a fairly independent girl who enjoys a fuss and playtime and will be best suited to a home that's not too busy. Taco is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Mandy (mainly black with a small white v on her chest) – Mandy is a beautiful nine-month-old female kitten. Mandy has the most amazing long whiskers, is a little shy at first but loves a fuss. She would be best suited to a quiet home but could live with another calm cat. She is spayed vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.