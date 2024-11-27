Forever homes are needed for Mario, Bowie and Cole, three foster animals who just want to be loved.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is trying to re-home three of its foster animals – Mario, Bowie and Cole.

A spokesman for Redhead Rescues told the Northants Telegraph: “Three of our cats who are currently in foster care are really struggling to find their forever homes.

"Black and black and white cats seem to really struggle finding their forever homes sadly.”

MEET THE ANIMALS

Mario is a young adult male who was bought in as a stray. He's a friendly boy but can be quite unpredictable so he would be best suited to a smallholding/farm type home where he will be fed but not enclosed. Mario is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Bowie is a two-year-old sweet and friendly boy who enjoys his fuss and playtime. He would be best suited as the only pet in the household. Bowie is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Cole is a three-year-old big, confident boy who is keen to explore the outside word. He enjoys his fuss and loves to play. Cole is a night owl and demands attention in the evenings. Best suited as an only pet due his boisterous nature. Cole is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

All animals awaiting adoption will have full rescue back-up for life.

For more details email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

The charity will need information including your address, age of any children, any other pets, working hours, contact number and a short video of your downstairs and garden.