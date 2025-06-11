Kettering animal sanctuary Redhead Rescues holding family fun day and dog show next month

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

An animal sanctuary is holding a family fun day and dog show next month.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is completely self-funded and run by Teresa Underwood with a small group of volunteers.

Teresa and her team are looking forward to next month’s event which is being held at Woodford Community and Sports Club in Highfield Road, Woodford, from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, July 27.

The family fun day and dog show is being held on Sunday, July 27

Attractions on the day will include a dog show for all breeds, bar, hot and cold refreshments, cakes and bakes, live entertainment, a raffle, tombola, kids corner, bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be a range of stalls there on the day.

The fun day is sponsored by Jollyes Northampton.

Entry is £1.50 but free for children.

Parking is free.

For more information about next month’s event, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RedheadRescues.

