Kettering animal sanctuary Redhead Rescues desperate to re-home English bulldog cross Lily and Millie the cat

New homes are needed for Lily and Millie, two foster animals who just want to be loved.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who are trying to find new homes for two of their foster animals, Lily and Millie.

A spokesman for Redhead Rescues told the Northants Telegraph: “They are really struggling to find their forever homes and have been with us for quite a while now.”

Lily and Millie are hoping to find their forever homes soon

Meet the animals

MILLIE: Beautiful Millie is estimated to be one to two-years-old and came into us as a stray with her kittens. Millie is a sweet girl and likes to play. She has come out of her shell a lot and is proving to be very affectionate. A quieter home would suit her best, she is not very fond of crowds. Millie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

LILY: Lily is a beautiful seven-year-old English Bulldog cross. She has sadly been moved on so many times in her life and is desperate for her forever home. Lily has more trust in females and can be worried by large men. A home without too many comings and goings would suit her best. She is great with children but is dog reactive due to lack of socialisation. She loves her snuggles, can be very lazy and loves nothing more than bedtime, sleeping upside down with her belly on show. Lily can be left for short periods and would need to be the only dog, cats unknown. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

All animals awaiting adoption will have full rescue back-up for life.

Anyone who would like to re-home Lily or Millie or find out more can contact Teresa on 07969 723270, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RedheadRescues