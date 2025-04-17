Kettering animal sanctuary hoping to re-home Atlantis, Daisy and Russ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering animal sanctuary is looking for forever homes for three adorable dogs who just want to be loved.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a group of volunteers who have several animals hoping to be re-homed, including Atlantis, Daisy and Russ.

ATLANTIS

Atlantis, Daisy and Russ are hoping to find their forever homes

Atlantis is a six-year-old English Bulldog who had a rough start in life.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

Her favourite pastime is sleeping.

Atlantis likes a cuddle and is also quite happy with her own company.

She is currently on a diet and it is important that she gets regular exercise.

She is good with dogs, cats unknown, but good with kids.

DAISY

Beautiful Daisy is a four-year-old medium-sized cross breed.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

She is extremely friendly with both adults and children and is good with other dogs and cats.

She walks well on a lead and loves her toys.

Daisy needs a home where someone is home most of the time as she will howl intermittently when left.

RUSS

Russ is a 10-year-old Jack Russell-cross-chihuahua who's owner sadly passed away.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flead and wormed.

He is looking for a calm home where he can relax and enjoy someone's company.

Russ is good with other dogs and walks nicely on the lead, but he doesn't like being picked up and he hates the vets.

Each of the animals looking to be re-homed are based in Northamptonshire and come with full rescue back-up for life.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/RedheadRescues or email [email protected].