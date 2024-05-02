Kettering animal sanctuary desperately raising funds after being told their rescue van is 'irreparable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering animal sanctuary is appealing for help after being given the bad news that its rescue van needs to be replaced.

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who have a number of animals hoping to be re-homed.

The animal sanctuary's rescue van broke down recently and they have been told it is 'irreparable'

The rescue van, which plays a big role in their work, broke down recently and they have since been told it is ‘irreparable’ so they need to find the money for a new one.

Writing on their fundraising page, they said: “Our Redhead Rescues van broke down a few days ago and we have received bad news today that it is totally irreparable and ready for the scrapyard.

"This leaves us in a desperate situation as the van is our only means of going to and from the vets, rescuing animals which in most cases takes us outside of Northamptonshire, taking them to their foster homes in which visits have to be carried out to and from the foster homes on a regular basis in order to ensure everything is going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our van also enables us to collect donations and deliver food to our fosterers and tend to our rescued field animals at our small holdings.

"Our van also enables us to attend fairs, shows etc in order to fundraise for the rescue.”

So far the Kettering rescue has raised more than £2,100 of the £6,000 target.