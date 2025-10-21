Kettering and Wellingborough pizza restaurants 'closed with immediate effect'

Kettering and Wellingborough branches of Pizza Hut have been 'closed with immediate effect'.

More than 1,200 workers are at risk of redundancy across the Pizza Hut group employed at 68 restaurants across the UK earmarked for closure.

It comes after its dine-in business collapsed into administration including the London Road, Wellingborough and Carina Road, Kettering sites.

Customers are unable to book tables and a sign has been placed in the window.

Pizza Hut in London Road Wellingborough /National World / Pizza Hut in Carina Road Kettering /National World

The notice of site closure said: “We regret to inform you that DC London Pie Limited (the company) trading as Pizza Hut has entered into administration on 20 October, 2025.

"The appointed administrators are Christopher Bennett, Lindsay Hallam and Matthew Callaghan of FTI Consulting LLP (the joint administrators).

"The affairs, business and property of the company are being managed by the joint administrators.

"The joint administrators act as agents of the company and without personal liability.

"This store has been closed with immediate effect.

“From this date, all operations at the site have ceased and access will be restricted to authorised personnel only.

"The joint administrators have written to all known employees, suppliers and creditors separately.”

The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration. It puts 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

Pizza Hut will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring.

The sudden move caused confusion among Pizza Hut staff, with several employees reportedly sent home mid-shift on Monday (October 20) as closures began rolling out nationwide. FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the administration process.

One member of staff at the Kettering store has said they had been made redundant with ‘no warning or notice’.

The closures have come less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.

Despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.

In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was ‘a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.’

Anyone wanting a fix of their stuffed crust or cheesy bite with unlimited salad can still go to Northampton’s Sixfields branch.