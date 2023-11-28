Kettering and District Samaritans awarded £9,999 from The National Lottery Community Fund to continue its work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kettering and District Samaritans have been awarded £9,999 from The National Lottery Community Fund to help continue its work.

Based in Montagu Street, Kettering, the charity provides emotional support – through phone and e-mail helplines - to those in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

Volunteers are available across the UK 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Branch director Sheelagh Morris said: “We are so very happy and grateful that the National Lottery have helped us to comfort people at the worst time of their lives and try to prevent suicide. This is local people helping us to help others. We are now embarking on a recruitment drive and hope many more local people will feel called to listen as well.”

In a further boost to the branch, North Northamptonshire Council have also approved a grant of £5,000 to help cover operating costs.

Sheelagh said: “We need to raise our own funds in order to continue our work and therefore we appreciate all the financial support we receive, including from individual members of the public through tin-shakes, donations, sponsorships etc.”

Kettering & District Samaritans have been appealing for more ‘listening’ volunteers to answer calls from people who need help, and also volunteers for other key roles at the charity.

Sheelagh said: “If you’d like to be a part of the Kettering Samaritans family, but feel that listening on the phone isn’t for you, there are plenty of other ways you can contribute to the service we offer.

“Key support roles include being part of our shop, fundraising, recruitment, training, DIY, health and safety and branch administration teams. Appropriate training is given for all these positions.

“There is always a need for new volunteers to help keep our service fresh and thriving. There are significant numbers of people who feel isolated and struggle with modern life, especially with the increased cost of living and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Christmas and New Year often see an increased volume of callers and need for support.”

For more information and to apply visit www.samaritans.org/support-us/volunteer