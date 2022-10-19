The extensive refurbishment of two Kettering gyms has marked the start of a new partnership between North Northamptonshire Council and Freedom Leisure.

Both Kettering Swimming Pool and Desborough Leisure Centre customers will have seen an immediate impact with a complete revamp of the gyms at both centres.

From the beginning of October, Freedom Leisure began managing Kettering Swimming Pool, Desborough Leisure Centre, Kettering Pitch and Track and Corn Market Hall, working in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council.

The £300,000 investment, delivered on time and on budget, is the beginning of a commitment to improve both the health and well-being of the residents of Kettering and the facilities themselves.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We’re proud of the leisure facilities we have in North Northants and working with Freedom Leisure means that we can continue to develop our offer – making a positive change to people’s lives.

“Already we’ve seen extensive gym refurbishments at two of our leisure centres – making facilities much more attractive.”

Freedom Leisure CEO Ivan Horsfall Turner said: “We are delighted to have started our contract in Kettering in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council. Together with the existing leisure centre teams we will fulfil our promise to ‘improve lives through leisure’ in Kettering.”

