Kettering and Corby Tresham students team up with the National Trust at Lyveden for unique art exhibition

The National Trust at Lyveden has partnered with Tresham College in Kettering and Corby to create a unique art exhibition ‘Views on Lyveden’, which opens on March 1.

Art students visited the Elizabethan site, including the Manor House,16th century lodge and 140 acres of orchards and meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There they learned the captivating story of its former owner Sir Thomas Tresham, who lived as a Catholic during Protestant Tudor England, and after whom their college was named.

Tresham students have been working on the art project with the National Trust at Lyveden

Inspired by their visit, the students created a variety of pieces, reflecting on themes from religious and authoritarian persecution to the beauty of the natural world.

National Trust staff and volunteers from Lyveden then selected the pieces to be installed as part of the exhibition ‘Views on Lyveden’, which will be shown on rotation throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Hatton, property operations manager, said: “We’re really proud to be playing host to such an inspiring and interesting exhibition, and to highlight young local talent.

“For many of the participants, this will be their first interaction with the National Trust, and it’s exciting to see their contemporary reflections and personal connections to a local story that happened over 400 years ago.”

Lyveden

Spencer Graham, one of the art and design lecturers from Tresham College, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to work on a live project with the National Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our initial visit to Lyveden in September 2022 emphasised the importance of primary research and allowed the students to engage meaningfully with the beauty of the site while taking part in a series of workshops.

"Back in the studios at college each student developed an individual body of work leading towards the outcomes within the exhibition.”

Jay, Level 3 Year 1 Art & Design, said: “I really liked how Lyveden was left incomplete, usually you visit complete buildings.

"Lyveden had a sense of calm and undisrupted environment, this I wanted to communicate in my work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new exhibition space inside Lyveden Manor will continue to work with community groups to develop engaging and exciting exhibitions for visitors.