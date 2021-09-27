Kettering and Corby female entrepreneurs bringing Christmas parties back with a bang this year

A group of five female entrepreneurs have joined forces to bounce back after Covid and bring their own twist on Christmas to businesses looking for a spectacular celebration.

Firms across Northamptonshire - and beyond - will be able to order a new Christmas party package featuring the skills and services of the quintet of events companies for their festive fun.

The all-female team - Occasion Bar Co, Graze Life, Rockabilly Rose the Florist, Frank and Fancy and Stingray Events - have teamed up together to provide the 'ultimate' Christmas party, giving employees across the county a well-deserved Christmas treat.

The five entrepreneurs have joined forces to bring spectacular Christmas events

Corby's Siobhan Holmes, founder of The Occasion Bar Co, said: “As we couldn’t get to celebrate Christmas parties in the same way last year, we wanted to provide something really special to help businesses celebrate together this Christmas.

“Given everything we’ve all been through over the past year, there’s no better way than getting together to celebrate.”

The party package will feature an impressive balloon installation welcoming, fully-styled venue, a cocktail bar serving quality seasonally cocktails and tasty Christmas graze and dessert platters.

Cocktail lovers can choose between winter spiced daquiris, Moscow mules and much more from The Occasion Bar Co while non-alcoholic mocktail versions are also available upon request.

The team will used props and trimmings to evoke the season

Francine from Corby-based Frank and Fancy said: "We have put together a package showcasing what we feel are the key elements to the perfect Christmas party. We can’t wait for everyone to get together and to celebrate this year.”

For more details email [email protected]ccasionbarco.co.uk.

The group will transform the venue

Food is provided by Graze Life