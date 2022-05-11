Kettering and Corby carnivals cancelled by 'heartbroken' organisers

Organisers of Corby and Kettering’s annual carnivals say they are ‘heartbroken’ at the decision to cancel the traditional summer events after they struggled to get entries.

Corby Carnival was due to take place in July and Kettering’s was scheduled for August. They last took place in 2019 and were cancelled for two consecutive years due to Covid.

But despite organisers being keen to restore the fundraising parades to the calendar, they have been unable to book bands and attractions.

Corby Carnival parade 2018

Terri Meechan from Corby Carnival Association said: “We are heartbroken to announce that for this year, the Corby Carnival will once again be postponed until 2023.

"There’s an overwhelming apathy. We were struggling with getting entries and bookings this year. Not just bookings, we are also struggling to even get marching bands and attractions - they are just not around this year. We have not taken this decision lightly.

“We have also discussed the situation with the South Midlands Carnival Association and it became evident that most of the other local carnivals are also struggling in the very same way. Already, Nuneaton and Kettering carnivals have made the decision to cancel for this year due to the same circumstances.

A Kettering Carnival spokesman said: “We felt that we could not commit the amount of money we would need to spend out now on things like insurances, for an event that is looking more likely to fail for the first time, a carnival that has always been so well-supported by everyone and that we are always proud of, which is why we are heartbroken to announce that for this year, the Kettering Carnival will once again be postponed until 2023. We have not taken this decision lightly and we are hoping that you will continue to support us in our fundraising efforts this year.

Kettering Carnival 2019

“We want to plan now for Kettering Carnival 2023 to come back with a bang and to make it even bigger and better.”

It is thought the lack of entries post-pandemic is a combination of people planning holidays, the rise in the cost of living and rising costs of fuel.

Kettering Carnival is a registered charity to support those that are within the Kettering area who are registered as blind with grants being given out at Christmas.

Corby’s Carnival Committee will be organising a parade for the Corby Pole Fair and Jubilee celebrations on Friday, June 3.

Corby Carnival 2018

Terri added: “We ae looking forward to the Pole Fair parade – there has been lots of interest. The girls will still get out and about.

“We are planning a lot of changes to make Corby Carnival even bigger and better - so please, please start thinking about your entries for the 2023 Corby Carnival.”

Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park 2022 is due to take place on Saturday, July 2.

Earls Barton Carnival is due to take place on Saturday, June 18 with entries still open for various categories. The parade begins at Baron Avenue at 1.15pm, with judging at 12.40pm.