Kettering active travel experts awarded £10k lottery grant to bring 'magic' of cycling to north Northamptonshire events

Staff at Kettering’s social enterprise, Brightwayz, are celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work promoting active travel to all ages and abilities.

The funding will be used to bring cycling and other active travel opportunities to more people across North Northamptonshire at large public events across the area.

Brightwayz will use the money to run a range of cycling, scooting and walking activities and training sessions as the ‘Out and About Active Travel North Northants’ project.

Founded by Geddington’s Alison Holland, Brightwayz has been running active travel projects in the area for over 20 years and has nine staff members as well as a support team including volunteers.

Alison Holland, founder of Brightwayz said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the work we do and decided to support us in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we can bring the magic of cycling and other active travel to more people across the county. This is important because it helps boost health and mental wellbeing, gives people better options for getting around and keeps our communities cleaner, safer and greener.

“We are now asking anyone involved in planning public events over the next year in the county to get in touch if they would like to talk to us about us bringing along our funded activities.

"We are keen to reach as many people across the whole of north Northants as we can - not just in the main towns such as Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby but in the smaller towns and villages too.”

The organisation runs active travel events and initiatives with schools, workplaces and community partners in Kettering and beyond. Activities include ‘have a go’ fun bikes for all ages, balance bikes for younger children, ‘pedal a smoothie’ static rides, themed walk to school events, scooter discos, cargo bike rides, learn to ride sessions and tips for parents on how to help their children ‘ditch the stabilisers'.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see the events and activities expanded to reach across the whole of north Northamptonshire.

In practice this means the Brightwayz team will be collaborating with a wide range of partners to provide activities at 20 events over the next year reaching thousands of local people.

At the same time, the group will be able to use the events to promote the many other opportunities that they provide to local people such as adult cycle confidence lessons, learn to ride and children’s cycle lessons too.

Anyone who would like the Brightwayz team to attend their event should email [email protected].

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk