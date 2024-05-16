Kettering acrobat and dancer hoping to be crowned Miss England
Nina Piansko is taking part in the finals in Wolverhampton and will compete against 40 contestants to wear the coveted crown.
The 27-year-old has taken part in various rounds, including talent, sport, bare-faced, charity and publicity.
After struggling with her health that interrupted her dancing career, she has rediscovered her love of dance and incorporated her passion for acrobatics.
Nina said: “There’s a quote I love that says ‘your wings already exist, you just have to believe and fly’. I hope I can inspire women to keep going and never give up. Chase that dream and believe in yourself.
“I feel so proud of myself for overcoming my mental health illness whilst growing into the performer and teacher I am today. All I had to do was follow my dream and believe in myself.”
Nina is competing in the Miss England national final taking place at the Grand Station Wolverhampton today and tomorrow (May 16/17).
