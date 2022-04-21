Kettering accountants in 24-hour charity bike ride for Corby Lakelands

Staff at a Kettering accountancy firm are preparing to take to their saddles for a 24-hour cycle challenge – but they won’t leave the office as they cover the 839 miles.

The 20-strong team from Azets (formally Smith Hodge & Baxter), based in Headlands, will cycle the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats and raise money for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

Mileage from three static bikes will be totalled to reach their destination virtually with the group already smashing their £1,000 target before setting off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the team from Azets who will be taking on the Land's End to John O'Groats 24-hour challenge

Kathryn Walshaw, associate director of Azets and one of the cyclists, said: “This is the biggest charity event we’ve done for a while. It will be a lot of fun. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Setting off at 8am on Friday, April 22, colleagues will be joined by fundraiser Paul Marlow from Lakelands Hospice who has pledged an hour of cycling.

Ms Walshaw said: “We will be taking it in turns to do at least an hour each, but a special mention must be made to Richard Monkhouse who will be undertaking the full 24 hours on his bike together with David Rupp, Robbie Hodgson and Ian Chown who have all pledged multiple hours each to help us complete our challenge in the time.

”Any donation however big or small will be greatly appreciated and anyone wanting to pop along and see how we are getting on, please feel free. There will be cakes for sale all for our chosen charity Lakelands.”