Kettering 88-year-old ticks bellringing off bucket list - next is a skydive

A Kettering octogenarian has ticked bellringing off his bucket list thanks to friends from his bowling club.

Michael Fowell had enjoyed a segway session while on holiday and after discussing the experience with Adrian and Gill Weal at Ise Bowling Club came up more challenges.

The couple heard that as well as wanting to do a skydive, walk on The Great Wall of China and see the Terracotta Army, 88-year-old Michael fancied a go at bellringing.

Michael Fowell, 88, has ticked off bellringing from his bucket list

The Weal’s neighbour, Brian Giles, came to the 88-year-old’s rescue offering to show him the ropes at St Mary the Virgin Church in Weekley.

Mr Fowell said: “I used to go to St Andrew’s Church and I used to love the sound of the bells especially when they were ringing together. I’ve always wanted to have a go.”

St Mary the Virgin currently has four usable bells in the tower.

Mr Weal said: “Because he was ill a few years ago, he wanted to experience a few new things. When he was telling us about the bellringing at the club we thought that’s something we can organise.”

L-r Michael Fowell and Brian Giles

After Mr Fowell, a retired logistics manager, tried out four of the bells he said: “It’s much harder than it looks. I might come back and have another go.