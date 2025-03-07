Kettering 5k run and half marathon everything you need to know about Sunday's road closures, times and route - and where to watch

Kettering’s first ever half marathon – and 5k road race – takes place on Sunday (March 9) and thousands are expected to participate and spectate.

The event begins from Wicksteed Park with rolling road closures along the town centre route to ensure runners have space to run safely.

This means that access for some residents will be affected during the race, which is expected to see more than 2,500 runners take part.

Organised by Run Through, on behalf of Kettering Town Council, people wanting to use roads may face diversions from 8.30am.

The race starts at 9am and an expected finish time of 12.30pm, starting and ending at Wicksteed Park, going through the town centre, out to Boughton House and back through the countryside.

Runners for the half marathon can collect their race packs between 7.30am to 8.30am. 5k runners can collect their race packs from 7.50am to 8.50am.

People can park at Wicksteed Park – usual car parking charges will apply. Parking costs £3 for 2 hours, £5 for 3 hours, or £7.50 for all day.

Town centre car parks will be open as usual but those heading to the Cornmarket Hall car park in London Road will not be able to leave until 10am.

Car parking will be available at Boughton House for people cheering on runners of the half marathon, but the advice is for people to go on foot, bike or scooter.

The race has been designed as a single lap course, so roads can be reopened as the last runners pass by. If any residents along the route will be expecting home carers to visit their household on the morning of Sunday, March 9 then they can get in contact with Run Through by emailing [email protected] so they are able to create access contingency plans.

8.30am - Road closures in place

9am - Half marathon race start

9.20am - 5k Race Start

9.45am - Eskdaill Street, Newland Street, Silver Street, Dalkeith Place, Horsemarket, Queen Street, Victoria Street reopen

10am - London Road, Bowling Green Road reopen

10.15am - Stamford Road reopens

11.30am - Grafton Road reopens

12 noon - Cranford Road reopens

12.15pm - Barton Road reopens

12.30pm - End of race

Find out more on the council’s website: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/half-marathon

There will be marshals all around the course as well as distance signs and arrows. 5k runners should follow red kilometre markers labelled 1 to 4.

The route of the 5k race: Leaves Wicksteed Park from the main gate, left into Barton Road – London Road – Bowling Green Road – Sheep Street – past the Market Place – Market Street – London Road – back to Wicksteed Park in Barton Road.

Half marathon runners need to follow yellow mile markers labelled 1 to 13.

The half marathon: Leaves Wicksteed Park from the main gate, left into Barton Road – London Road – Bowling Green Road – Sheep Street – past the Market Place – High Street – Gold Street – Newland Street – Eskdaill Street – Montagu Street – Silver Street – Dalkeith Place – Horsemarket – Queen Street – Victoria Street – Montagu Street – Stamford Road – through Weekley – towards Geddington – turn right into Boughton House park – out into Grafton Road – right into Grafton Underwood – to Cranford – through Cranford to Barton Road, Hanwood Park – Barton Road – down past Barton Hall – back into Wicksteed Park.

Cllr Craig Skinner, Mayor of Kettering, said: “The road closures have been designed to offer minimal disruption and will be managed by a traffic management company who will reopen roads as soon as possible and provide appropriate diversions during disrupted times.

“We hope people will come out and support the runners along the route. I will be running it myself and would certainly appreciate a cheer as I go along. It’s great to see so many people expected for this first big race in Kettering and so many people coming to enjoy running through our fantastic town.”