Kennel assistant to scale Ben Nevis to raise vital funds for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

A kennel assistant is hoping to scale Scotland’s highest mountain while raising vital funds for a charity close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennel assistant Sam and her sister Beth are raising money for Animals In Need in Little Irchester.

They have already raised more than £400, but are hoping to increase this amount as they take on the highest mountain in Scotland and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Our beautiful kennel assistant Sam has travelled up to Scotland with her sister Beth and both their partners to climb Ben Nevis to raise vital funds towards our winter heating and feed bills.”

Sam and Beth with their partners are raising money for Animals In Need in Little Irchester

Animals In Need is a voluntary organisation dedicated to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.

The charity provides provide veterinary treatment where necessary, care for and rehabilitates animals until they can be released or re-homed.

Anyone who would like to show their support for Sam and her team can make a donation via their JustGiving page.