Kennel assistant to scale Ben Nevis to raise vital funds for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
Kennel assistant Sam and her sister Beth are raising money for Animals In Need in Little Irchester.
They have already raised more than £400, but are hoping to increase this amount as they take on the highest mountain in Scotland and the UK.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Our beautiful kennel assistant Sam has travelled up to Scotland with her sister Beth and both their partners to climb Ben Nevis to raise vital funds towards our winter heating and feed bills.”
Animals In Need is a voluntary organisation dedicated to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.
The charity provides provide veterinary treatment where necessary, care for and rehabilitates animals until they can be released or re-homed.
Anyone who would like to show their support for Sam and her team can make a donation via their JustGiving page.
