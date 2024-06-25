Keir Starmer says sacked 'stolen valour' Chief Constable’s medal scandal 'really serious'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer has reacted to the sacking of disgraced chief constable Nick Adderley who was found to have worn a fake South Atlantic Medal from The Falklands War to which he was not entitled.

Armed Forces veterans and those caught up in the war have called for a change in the law to make ‘stolen valour’ – wearing a medal without the right to do so – a criminal offence.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph in Kettering today (June 24), when asked if he would support ‘stolen valour’ legislation and if Mr Adderley should lose his pension, Sir Keir said it was a ‘really serious’ matter and impacting on everyone but especially those who have served.

Sir Keir said: “Stolen valour is really serious and it really impacts all of us, but it particularly impacts those who have served, and it needs to be taken seriously. There does need to be sanctions. It’s for the force in the first instance to decide what the sanctions are but do I think their should be further sanctions? Yes I do. But first it needs to go to the Police and Crime Commissioner and then the Home Secretary so we’ll see what that process yields. But, yes, I do believe there should be more sanctions.”

Former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley/ Police Federation Sir Keir Starmer at Kettering Buccleuch Academy /National World

Former Mayor of Kettering, Duncan Bain was held captive by Argentine forces for 29 days with 115 civilian hostages and he and those living on the islands were collectively awarded a South Atlantic Medal.

Mr Bain said: “The civilians who were there in 1982 were jointly awarded the South Atlantic Medal for their service and passive resistance. I think of all those poor young men I saw put in trenches buried there.

“What he did (Mr Adderley) was disgusting. It’s high time we had an offence of stolen valour.”

After the hearing on Friday at which he was dismissed Mr Adderley issued a ‘heartfelt apology’ to veterans.

Mr Adderley, now 57, was pictured on numerous occasions wearing a South Atlantic Medal but would have only been 15 years old when the conflict started – too young to serve in a war and prior to him joining the Royal Navy.

After a tip-off from one of his former wives, investigations about his claims made on job applications and on his CV about his naval career led to Mr Adderley facing a disciplinary panel.

Mr Adderley said that he had been gifted the medals by his brother Rick when he had emigrated to Australia. A medal expert from the MOD gave evidence that he was 110 per cent sure the medal worn by Mr Adderley was a fake. It was then disclosed Rick Adderley had only applied for the South Atlantic Medal 10 days after an investigation had begun into his younger brother Nick.

Nick Adderley was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct on Friday (June 21) after found he exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements.

The US introduced a Stolen Valour law to deter military impostors in 2005.