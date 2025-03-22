Keep dogs on leads in protected Northamptonshire sites urges Wildlife Trust

Dogs off leads at protected nature reserves are disturbing nests, scaring away wintering birds and hampering the efforts of conservationists.

The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants has highlighted after several instances of dogs running free and causing disturbance to other animals.

One of the county’s most precious nature sites, the Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pits Special Protection Area (SPA) has one of the highest levels of environmental protection and includes the Nene Wetlands, Summer Leys and Titchmarsh nature reserves.

The area is home to thousands of wintering wetland birds along with many other rare species of plants, insects and animals.

Lara Jones, SPA engagement officer, said: “This is a problem which has grown in recent years as dog ownership has increased and more people are visiting our nature reserves.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy the nature on our reserves, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all the responsible dog owners who help us protect them by keeping their dogs on a lead.

“These nature reserves are vital to help threatened species survive. It’s the reason they exist and are protected under our ownership. They are not there to provide a space for dog walkers - although we welcome dogs on leads as it can be a great way for people to connect with nature.

“Loose dogs create a real problem. We’re heading into peak nesting season when a curious dog following a scent can result in a whole brood of chicks being lost – and there are other impacts around the year as well.

“Even if you know your dog is well behaved and stays close to you, keeping it on a lead helps us send a clear message to other dog owners.”

Dogs must be kept on leads at all times on Wildlife Trust BCN sites to prevent harm to threatened species and livestock.

Sheep and cows are used at the trust’s site to graze the land and with many people visiting nature reserves for quiet contemplation and nature watching, loose dogs can create conflict.

Lara added: “I love taking my dog Korra out to explore the green spaces near me – time spent outdoors with her is really special. But I love wildlife too, so I make sure she is always on a lead where she should be, and if she needs a run we go to a designated dog exercise area.”

For more information, tips and advice on enjoying nature reserves with your dog please visit our webpage www.wildlifebcn.org/dogs