Keep children entertained this summer with four free workshops in Rushden including African drumming and circus skills
Four free summer workshops are set to take place at Rushden’s Hall Park in July and August, giving kids the chance to hone their skills in a range of different activities.
The 45-minute sessions include Olympic dance, African drumming, circus skills and birds of prey, all hoping to encourage attending children to ‘learn new, creative skills and keep active’.
A Rushden Town Council spokesperson said: “Rushden Town Council are pleased to provide a series of free workshops that we will be running over the school holidays for local children.
"The workshops are all curriculum-based and hosted by a professional company that deliver similar sessions into schools. These workshops are designed to offer action packed, fun-filled interactive sessions suitable for foundation stage, key stage 1 and 2.”
The sessions will run over a four-week period with Olympic dance commencing on Wednesday, July 24, African drumming on July 31, circus skills on August 7 and birds of prey on August 14.
The workshops are completely free and available to everybody, and parents/carers need to be present at all times.
Bookings can be made here, and subject to a first come, first served basis.