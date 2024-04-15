Keep children entertained this summer with four free workshops in Rushden including African drumming and circus skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four free summer workshops are set to take place at Rushden’s Hall Park in July and August, giving kids the chance to hone their skills in a range of different activities.

The 45-minute sessions include Olympic dance, African drumming, circus skills and birds of prey, all hoping to encourage attending children to ‘learn new, creative skills and keep active’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rushden Town Council spokesperson said: “Rushden Town Council are pleased to provide a series of free workshops that we will be running over the school holidays for local children.

The four sessions in summer will take place at Hall Park

"The workshops are all curriculum-based and hosted by a professional company that deliver similar sessions into schools. These workshops are designed to offer action packed, fun-filled interactive sessions suitable for foundation stage, key stage 1 and 2.”

The sessions will run over a four-week period with Olympic dance commencing on Wednesday, July 24, African drumming on July 31, circus skills on August 7 and birds of prey on August 14.

The workshops are completely free and available to everybody, and parents/carers need to be present at all times.