A council has revealed that it has handed out just four penalty notices for dog fouling in the past three years, despite the number of reports more than tripling over the same period.

According to data obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, out of 293 complaints about dog mess less than two per cent of cases resulted in a fine being issued by North Northants Council (NNC).

The authority has said it takes the matter of dog fouling ‘seriously’ and that resources are focused on education, aimed at changing people’s behaviour.

It added that formal action will be taken when there is ‘clear evidence’ of an offence.

Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog could be handed a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100 from North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Reports of dog fouling have increased across North Northants since 2022, starting at 51 complaints and rising to 174 reports across the region in 2024.

It should be noted that the East Northants area did not start collecting dog fouling reports data fully until last year.

Tied in joint first for the most dog fouling complaints last year - at 52 reports each - are the former Kettering and East Northants districts.

Kettering’s number of reports jumped from 35 in 2022, while NNC reported that East Northants held no records that year due to system changes.

In Corby, the number of complaints rose from one to 20 over the three years and in Wellingborough it jumped from 15 to 50.

In December 2023, NNC implemented a local authority-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which provides ongoing powers for officers to issue penalties for dog owners who fail to dispose of their dog’s mess properly and other forms of irresponsible dog ownership.

The stricter regulations removed inconsistencies, extended the area and made enforcement easier for the public to understand.

The updated rules also mean fines of up to £100 can be issued where there is evidence that an offence has been committed.

The authority confirmed that all four fines issued were paid in full, totalling £280 collected for the offences.

According to NNC, the first fine was issued in Kettering in 2022, with the other three penalties issued in East Northants in 2023 and 2024.

An NNC spokesman said: “The council takes the matter of dog fouling seriously and takes a graduated enforcement approach. Resources are focused on education, aimed at changing people’s behaviour rather than formal enforcement in the first instance.

“Where there is clear evidence of an offence however, council officers will take formal action, in the form of Fixed Penalty Notices or Community Protection warnings.

"The council relies on information from members of the public to target patrols and hot spot areas and to liaise with offenders.”