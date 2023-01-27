The cycle lane will go from Corby town centre to the railway station

Only 39 people in Corby have told the council that they are in favour of a £12.09m cycle route from the town centre to Corby railway station.

The scheme attracted controversy last summer when it was revealed how much the path along Oakley Road, which is less than a mile long, was going to cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals were upset they hadn’t been consulted on the plan, so North Northamptonshire Council held a public engagement event to gather views.

The consultation results showed that many were not in favour of the cycle lane

It was held between September and October 2022 and the results have now been published.

They showed that 135 people out of 299 respondents thought that the scheme was a ‘waste of money’, and 88 believed that the money should have been spent on something else. Seventy three respondents said there was no need for the facility as there is an existing path on the other side of the road.

Others had worries about the cost of the scheme, parking issues and safety concerns.

The project is the brainchild of the Towns Fund Board and funded from two pots – with £8.5m already in the bag from the government’s Towns Fund. North Northants Council had hoped to top this up to £12m with £3.5m from the Government’s Levelling Up round two fund. However it was revealed last week that the NNC bid had failed. So the cash will have to come from a new, unknown, source.

The engagement feedback was non-binding though NNC will consider it as the project moves forward.

A statement on the website says: “The public engagement event was not a public consultation exercise, it was an exercise undertaken by the delivery team to engage and seek the views of the local community and those who will be impacted by proposals at the concept design stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This feedback would then be used to inform and develop the design brief and criteria used in the subsequent stages of the scheme and be used as a baseline in a future formal consultation exercise when the design is more developed.”

When approached, NNC said they did not want to comment further.