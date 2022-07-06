Jury out in Wellingborough murder trial

The jury has retired to consider the evidence and their verdict in the Dylan Holliday murder trial being heard at Coventry Crown Court.

Finishing his summing up this afternoon, judge The Honorable Mr Justice Dove reminded the jury of the cases for the prosecution and the defence from the trial that began hearing evidence on June 7.

Two Wellingborough teenagers are on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Dylan who was stabbed in the heart and killed on August 5, 2021.

Dylan on holiday when he was 15

The court heard that Dylan was smoking cannabis in the A509 underpass between Shelley Road and Park Farm industrial estate with a friend when an altercation took place between the four teenagers at about 6pm.

Dylan’s right ventricle had been pierced with the 12.3cm-long blade owned by the defendant – and he sustained a 9cm-deep wound to his heart.

Despite his injury he ran off from the scene, collapsing a little while later and calling 999 himself saying he had been stabbed by a ‘Rambo’ knife.

He told the call handler that he thought he was dying. Nine minutes after the initial call the line went quiet – six minutes later he was found in knee-length grass by a police officer called to the incident.

Tributes to Dylan were left at the scene

Paramedics quickly followed and attempted CPR. He was pronounced dead at Northampton General Hospital at 7.40pm that evening.