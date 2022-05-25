Jubilee poster joy for young Kettering artists

A pair of talented young artists have had their portraits of The Queen added to the decorations adorning Kettering town centre to celebrate the Royal Jubilee.

Ronald Tree Nursery pupils Tate and Liliana, both aged four, were commissioned by Kettering Town Council to produce posters depicting the monarch, marking her 70 years on the throne.

The girls’ artworks have been printed on durable boards and attached to lampposts in and around the High Street.

l-r Tate and Liliana with their posters that are decorating Kettering town centre

Cllr Robin Carter said: “They are really, really good. Our idea was to decorate the town centre and we chose two super artists. It’s nice to get the nurseries involved.”

A total of 40 posters have been put up.

Tate, one of the artists, said: “I drew The Queen for her special party.”

Bartek Nieznanski, Liliana’s dad, said: “We are very proud of her.”

Back l-r Carolyn Carter (who is also a councillor and teacher at Ronald Tree Nursery) , Cllr Robin Carter, Jackie Wilson (teacher at Ronald Tree Nursery) Front l-r Tate and Liliana with their posters that are decorating Kettering town centre

Residents with any suggestions for future town council-supported events can email [email protected]