Joy for Rushden Royal British Legion member as she celebrates 100th birthday

Happy birthday to Joy Youngs who is celebrating her 100th birthday!

Joy, a member of the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, is 100-years-old today (Tuesday, December 10) and has received her card from Buckingham Palace.

Joy is a former Naval Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD) nurse, serving from 1942 to 1946, and then became a St John and Red Cross Service Hospital Welfare Officer.

She is married to former Regular Army soldier and husband David, who is four years younger than her and proud of it!

The couple have been married for 73 years - they fondly recall when in the old days the soldier had to ask his commanding officer if he could marry Joy, and the colonel replied: "No, it won't last."

Joy loved playing tennis, horse-riding, swimming and travelling all over the world.

She also loves tapestry and embroidery and created a 1940s theme as part of the tapestry celebrating the new millennium, which is now hanging in Rushden Hall.

In addition to a congratulatory birthday card from the the King and Queen, Joy is pictured here with her 100th birthday card and a potted patio plant presented to her by the Rushden RBL branch.

RBL committee member Sally Morton is pictured with Joy who received a special Birthday Cake.