Join winter sleepout and quiz for Kettering homeless charity at Wicksteed Park

People are being invited to put on their warm hats and thinking caps and take part in a charity sleepout and quiz night at Wicksteed Park.

Raising money for homelessness prevention charity Accommodation Concern, the annual event will see plucky volunteers brave the weather fortified by a brain-warming quiz.

Funds raised will be used to support services for housing, tenancy, welfare benefits and debt advice, as well as securing supported accommodation with a comprehensive resettlement program.

David McClatchey, on behalf of Accommodation Concern, said: “We are excited to announce our upcoming Winter Sleep Out fundraising event on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Curtis Thompson MD of Turner Lovell braves the bitter weather at last year's sleepout/Curtis Thompson

"In 2024 alone, we managed to return £4.02m in financial gains for our clients in Northamptonshire through emergency food given, benefits claimed and defended, debt written off, charity goods applications made and other practices – directly contributing to the local economy of Northamptonshire.”

The evening begins at 8pm with a quiz. Teams are £70 for a group of eight, or join with a team £10 for an individual, but entry is free for sleepout participants.

At 11pm, the sleepover begins for a night under the stars to raise awareness and funds for those without a home.

There will be a choice of sleeping in a covered area or opting for a more real experience and sleeping outside.

Those taking part in the sleepout pay a £10 entrance fee and have been asked to raise more than £100 through donation pages. Last year’s event raised more than £8,000.

The Winter Sleepout takes place on Friday, February 21, 2025 with the quiz at 8pm followed by sleepout at 11pm, at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, NN15 6NJ.

A spokesman for Accommodation Concern said: “Let’s band together to make a tangible difference for those in homelessness and poverty in Northamptonshire.

“By joining in as a sleeper or supporter, you’ll aid those in our community grappling with tough times."

Sign up to the event at Accommodation Concern’s website https://www.accommodationconcern.co.uk/news/07-11-2024