Join volunteer team at Kettering Samaritans to help deliver 24-hour emotional support

Samaritans support people in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:07 GMT
Kettering & District Samaritans have appealed for more volunteers to keep the local branch active and strong.

The charity provides emotional support to those in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide, through its telephone and e-mail helplines.

As well as traditional Listening Volunteer roles, the branch based in Montagu Street, Kettering has also other volunteer posts available to enable more calls from people who need help.

Volunteers can be listeners or help with other aspects of running the branch/ National World/Samaritans/GoogleVolunteers can be listeners or help with other aspects of running the branch/ National World/Samaritans/Google
Branch director Sheelagh Morris said: “There are significant numbers of people who feel isolated and struggle with modern life, especially with the increased cost of living and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is always a need for new volunteers to help keep our service fresh and thriving.

'’Christmas and New Year often see an increased volume of callers and need for support.”

Key support roles include being part of the Samaritans charity shop, fundraising, recruitment, training, DIY, health and safety and helping the branch administration teams. Appropriate training is given for all these positions.

For more information and to apply go to www.samaritans.org/support-us/volunteer

Samaritans is a registered charity that operates throughout the UK and Ireland.

To contact the Samaritans call 116 123 for free – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

There are more than 200 branches across the UK and Ireland with volunteers giving their time to deliver a 24-hour emotional support service.

