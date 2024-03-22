Join the Big Spring Clean this weekend in Wellingborough town centre as volunteers needed for annual community clean-up
A community clean-up event is set to take place this weekend, as the annual Big Spring Clean hopes to give Wellingborough town centre a refresh.
On March 23 the event, organised by Wellingborough Town Council in conjunction with the Wellie Wombles, is asking for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help tidy up the streets, parks, and public spaces.
The Big Spring Clean kicks off at 10am, with volunteers meeting in Market Street with the aim of ‘beautifying and rejuvenating the town, making it a cleaner and more welcoming place for all’.
Cllr Graham Lawman (Con), leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: “As residents of our town, it’s essential that we come together to ensure its cleanliness and appeal.
"The Big Spring Clean isn’t just about picking up litter; it’s about fostering a sense of pride in our town and camaraderie among residents. By working together, we can create a cleaner, safer and more vibrant Wellingborough for all.
“A cleaner, tidier Wellingborough will make it more attractive for both residents and visitors to come in and enjoy the facilities and shops, enhancing the local economy. I look forward to seeing you there.
“I would like to thank those who have helped in previous years. I hope they felt it very worthwhile and will keep volunteering."
All necessary equipment, including gloves, bags, and litter pickers will be provided on-site.
A town council spokesman added: “Whether you’re a seasoned environmental enthusiast or simply want to lend a helping hand, the Big Spring Clean offers an opportunity for everyone to get involved in community action.
"Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting initiative. Join us on Saturday, March 23, and let’s make Wellingborough Town Centre shine brighter than ever before.”