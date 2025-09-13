Join stroll around town centre to find out about Corby new town's architectural history

A guided walk around Corby town centre will see the town’s unique design features brought to life.

Corby’s own heritage officer Billy Dalziel will guide walkers around the 1950s centre, explaining the modernist architecture and design of the place that so many now call home. Billy will also talk about some of the council’s lost buildings.

The free event on Friday (September 19) is part of a series of Heritage Open Days that will see the doors to our county’s past thrown open.

There will also be an afternoon of cinematic film Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust, looking at the area’s architecture from the time of Roman fortifications up to the present day to on Thursday (September 18) at the Corby Heritage Centre.

There'll be a free walking tour around Corby town centre on Friday. Image: NNC/ NW

The free film event takes place on Thursday. There’s more information about how to go along here here.

The free walking event takes place on Friday at 11am, meeting at the Corby Cube. Find more details here.

There are dozens more Heritage Open Days taking place across Northamptonshire with information on them all here.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “North Northamptonshire has a rich heritage, with some beautiful and interesting architecture.

"Events like the national Heritage Open Days help shine a light on these hidden gems - showing residents a unique perspective on buildings that they may walk past on a daily basis.

“This year, we have taken advantage of work taking place at Cornerstone to offer residents an up and close view of the stunning library roof which is currently undergoing a huge renovation project.

“Alongside this, the team at the Corby Heritage Centre have two days of activities planned which will showcase Corby’s fascinating history.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and learn more.”