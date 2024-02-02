Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering Rotarians will host two England sporting legends from football and rugby to mark a golden milestone for the charity – their 50th annual fundraising dinner.

England internationals Matt Le Tissier and Tom Wood will be welcomed to Wicksteed Park on Thursday, March 21, by the Rotary Club of Kettering and Kettering Huxloe Rotary Club.

Funds raised at the dinner will benefit a range of local charities in the community.

Oh when the Saints go marching in - Matt Le Tissier and Tom Wood will be guest speakers at Wicksteed Park/National World

Peter Robinson, Kettering Rotary Charity Dinner committee member, said: “This year we've got not one, but two, former England internationals and they are fabulously entertaining speakers.

"Southampton and England footballing legend, Matt Le Tissier, is a prized after-dinner speaker.

"Matt will be supported by local rugby legend Tom Wood, the former captain of Northampton Saints and England who earned 50 international caps and scored an incredible 22 tries along the way.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with dinner promptly at 7.15pm. The £50 ticket price includes a three-course dinner and entertainment.