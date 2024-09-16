Join Northamptonshire naturalist at Stanwick Lakes for afternoon of nightingale song and harp music

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:09 GMT
Northamptonshire author, musician and naturalist Nick Penny will host a talk at Stanwick Lakes to explore the sound of the nightingale – combining his own composition and bird song.

In his latest venture, Mr Penny has explored the works of local writers John Clare, HE Bates and Denys Watkins-Pitchford – known as ‘BB’ – and their response to the song of the nightingale.

Mr Penny made his nature-writing debut in Call of the Kingfisher in which his own sound recordings featured.

Nick Penny - author, sound recordist and musician/National WorldNick Penny - author, sound recordist and musician/National World
Nick Penny - author, sound recordist and musician/National World

Using his own archive of nightingale song, he will combine nature with his own harp compositions at an afternoon event at Stanwick Lakes on Tuesday, September 17.

Mr Penny’s talk starts at 2pm for about an hour. Visitors can combine the talk with a cream tea, afternoon tea or lunch.

All tickets ranging from £8 to £18.50 include parking for the duration of the event.

For tickets go to https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/the-song-of-the-nightingale/

