Join Northamptonshire naturalist at Stanwick Lakes for afternoon of nightingale song and harp music
In his latest venture, Mr Penny has explored the works of local writers John Clare, HE Bates and Denys Watkins-Pitchford – known as ‘BB’ – and their response to the song of the nightingale.
Mr Penny made his nature-writing debut in Call of the Kingfisher in which his own sound recordings featured.
Using his own archive of nightingale song, he will combine nature with his own harp compositions at an afternoon event at Stanwick Lakes on Tuesday, September 17.
Mr Penny’s talk starts at 2pm for about an hour. Visitors can combine the talk with a cream tea, afternoon tea or lunch.
All tickets ranging from £8 to £18.50 include parking for the duration of the event.
For tickets go to https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/the-song-of-the-nightingale/
