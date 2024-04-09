Join new free Kettering midweek health walks starting at Wicksteed Park on Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wicksteed Park is offering people the chance to improve their physical health and wellbeing as part of the North Northamptonshire Council Wellbeing Walks initiative.

Wellbeing Walks are volunteer-led, fun, free and friendly local walking groups open to all ages and abilities.

The Wicksteed Park walk meets every Wednesday at 10am outside Carlo’s Courtyard restaurant and offers a 60-minute walk around the park, led by staff or volunteers.

Walkers in Wicksteed Park/National World file picture

One of 20 organised walks across north Northamptonshire, the scheme is designed to help residents maintain a healthy weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and connect people to nature.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Another significant benefit of joining a walking group is the social aspect. Wellbeing Walks can help you meet new people, build friendships and provide a sense of community. Everyone is welcome on the walks, no matter what age or ability”.

There is no need to book, but people need to arrive 10 minutes before their first walk to complete a registration form. Children under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times while in the park.

Walks throughout the week include:

East Carlton Park, Thrapston and Islip on Mondays

Burton Latimer, Kings Cliffe and Oundle Fletton Fields on Tuesdays

Barnwell Country Park, East Carlton Park, Finedon, Kingswood, Warmington and Elton, Weekley Woods, West Glebe Park Corby and Woodford on Wednesdays.

Kettering and Irthlingborough on Thursdays.

Corby Boating Lake, Rushden Hall Park, and The Black Horse Pub, Nassington, on Fridays, and a Sunday walk starting from Corby Boating Lake at 11am