Join Kettering town meeting to discuss plans for winter with support, services and winter fuel payments on the agenda

Kettering residents are being invited to a town meeting to discuss plans for winter with support, services and winter fuel payments on the agenda.

The public meeting will bring together voluntary groups in Kettering on Wednesday, September 11, in Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrews Church.

Organised by Kettering Town Council, the gathering will bring local groups and people together to discuss getting ready for winter.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, said: “This town meeting is a chance for local groups to get together and find out what is happening in the town.

“It’s an opportunity to share ideas and for groups to come together in an open forum – everyone is welcome to this public meeting. We will also be updating the meeting on the town council’s annual fuel grant payments with information about how to apply.”

Residents will hear from a number of speakers about the support and services available to people in Kettering for the winter months.

It will be a chance to hear what is already happening as well as discuss ideas for future projects and initiatives from Support North Northamptonshire, Kettering Complementary Therapy Group and Kettering Town Council.

There will be also be a round table discussion with the chance to share information about support on offer and how it can be accessed.

Find out more about Kettering Town Council’s meetings on their website at https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/council-meetings