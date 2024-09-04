Join Kettering pub's 12-hour charity darts marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support at the 'Mucky Duck'

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Regulars and staff of a Kettering pub will take to the oche of their local to raise money for a cancer charity in memory of family and friends.

The Mikado Pheasant darts team pub will host a 12-hour charity darts marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support starting on Saturday morning (September 7).

Coming out from behind the bar of the ‘Mucky Duck’, licensee Camara Davies will be supporting those taking on the challenge.

Camara said: “We’re taking on the challenge to support the work of Macmillan in memory of family and friends. The team are excited to be taking on such a challenge, and we would like people to join in."

The Mikado Pheasant pub in Kettering will take part in a 12-hour darts marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support/Mikado Pheasant

Anyone who would like to join the challenge - either for an hour or two or for the full 12 hours.

The pub will open at 10.30am for players wishing to join in for the full 12 hours. Participants need to register at the bar by 10.45am and pay a £3 minimum donation to play matches.

A second board will be set up for a round robin-style play, in which people can join in having a throw of their darts for however long they wish, for a minimum donation of £1 per person.

The team has set a £1,000 target for their marathon – one of 383 across the UK – and have an official donations page https://dartsmarathon.macmillan.org.uk/teams/mikado-pheasant.

Money donated will be used to help people living with cancer – especially men who often find it more difficult to talk about the disease.

Camara added: “We can't wait to host this fantastic event, and see everyone joining in and supporting. If you don't want to play the team would appreciate support, cheering us on, on the day, or via a donation.”

