Join Holocaust Memorial Day service of remembrance in Wellingborough civic garden

A service of remembrance to mark Holocaust Memorial Day is to be held in Wellingborough at the Anne Frank tree in Swanspool Gardens on Sunday, January 30.

The day commemorates the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and people will gather to remember those who were persecuted and perished at the hands of the Nazis and also in more recent genocides.

Residents have been invited to attend the annual event at 2pm by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), Wellingborough Museum and a committee of volunteers with a service of remembrance.

Th e service will be held at the Anne Frank tree in the gardens behind the Swanspool council offices

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, will welcome visitors to a service of remembrance organised by the council before the 'Statement of Commitment' is read.

Cllr Howell said: “This poignant service will commemorate those who sadly lost their lives in the Holocaust and tragic genocides since. We must take this opportunity to remember, reflect on each life lost and the families which have been impacted.”

A candle will also be lit during the service to begin a moment of reflection to honour the survivors of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘One Day’.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We are proud to work with local organisations to deliver a special remembrance service which will provide residents and the local community with the opportunity to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.”

Library picture of the annual Holocaust Memorial Day in Wellingborough