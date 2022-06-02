Join Churches Together in Kettering District for Jubilee service

Residents of Kettering and the surrounding area have been invited to a special celebration service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Members of Churches Together in Kettering District will gather at St Peter and St Paul Church in Sheep Street for the 11am service on Friday, June 3.

The congregation will be joined by the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Crispin Holborow, Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Nicholas Robertson, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts and Cllr Larry Henson, chairman of North Northants Council.

The service is on Friday, June 3.

David Walsh, Rector of St Peter and St Paul Church Kettering, said: “This is a unique moment in our history and we want to help Kettering remember it in our most historic building. It will be a special occasion. All are welcome to join us.”