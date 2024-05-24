Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are being invited to join supporters of a weekend mental well-being service to raise as much money as possible at their annual summer fete.

Hosted at the Keystone centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by Johnny Mackay’s family after he took his own life in 2014, aged 29.

On Sunday, July 7, a fun-packed family fete will take place from midday to 5pm at Keystone, and Johnny’s sister Charlotte has invited everyone to the fun day.

She said: “This year’s summer fete is themed ‘Summer of Love’ with a prize for best fancy dress! Last year we raised over £2,000 which goes towards the running of our weekend café.

Johnny's Happy Place Kettering

"The café will be open as usual serving teas, coffees and cakes. There will be card machines available but as always, cash is king, so please do bring coins and notes with you.”

Johnny’s Happy Place drop-in community cafe and associated services are dedicated to supporting people by providing a space to help those living with anxiety issues and depression, or just feel isolated.

The Summer of Love event will feature a food court serving hot dogs, burgers, halloumi burgers, vegetarian and vegan food, chicken wings, tacos, burritos, rotis and dosas as well as an ice cream van, and candyfloss stand.

Music will be provided by DJOP1, and The Distraction. Adding to the party atmosphere will be a Pimm’s, cider and beer bar, a free bouncy castle for the kids, free kids face painting, a close-up magician, skateboard lessons and a ‘mega’ raffle.

Charlotte said: “Prizes include the chance to win a six months gym membership, a ‘discover your style’ session by local stylist The Happy Stylist, a one-hour body massage, various hampers and the top prize of a brand new Meta Quest 2 VR headset worth £200 courtesy of Eve IT Ltd. Thanks to all those who have donated prizes.”

Johnny’s Happy Place’ “Summer of Love” Summer Fete takes place on Sunday, July 7 2024 midday to 5pm at Keystone, 97 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 9JX

It is £1 entry, children go free.

Johnny’s Happy Place weekend café provides free tea and coffee, hot meals, and home-made cakes for £1.

A counsellor is available on Saturday afternoons for free drop-in counselling, a free art workshop every Saturday afternoon midday to 2pm and a free creative writing workshop 11.45am to 1.30pm on Sundays (also on Zoom should).