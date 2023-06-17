Johnny’s Happy Place summer Kettering fete ‘bigger and better’ to raise vital funds for caring cafe

Families from across Kettering and beyond are being invited to join supporters of a weekend mental wellbeing service to raise as much money as possible at their annual summer fete.

Hosted at the Keystone centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by Johnny Mackay’s family after he took his own life in 2014, aged 29.

The drop-in community cafe and associated services are dedicated to supporting people by providing a space to help those living with anxiety issues and depression, or just feel isolated.

Johnny's Happy Place fete with inset Johnny Mackay

On Sunday, July 2, a fun-packed family fete will take place from midday to 5pm at Keystone, and Johnny’s sister Charlotte has invited everyone to the fun day.

She said: “This year’s summer fete is going to be even bigger and better than ever. There will be haybales dotted around for an authentic festival vibe.

"For the first time, we will be having a food court within our carpark with various food trucks including Kettering’s Jamie’s Butchers serving chicken wings and meaty goods, Serious Dough Co serving authentic Italian pizzas from a vintage truck, a candy floss stand, Good Polish food serving hot dogs. There will also be various vegetarian and vegan options – and an ice cream van.

"DJOP1 will be spinning the summer tunes all day but we will also have two live bands halfway through the afternoon. There will be a Pimm’s, cider and beer bar, a free bouncy castle for the kids and a surf simulator for the grown ups!

Entertainment at last year's fete

“We will have a close-up magician wandering around the grounds to make you gasp in delight at his tricks, the Disco Tuk Tuk will be there to provide you with photos in their fancy dress booth, and an ice bath, should anyone fancy a dip – it’s wildly praised to benefit people’s mental health.

"There will be a mega raffle including the chance to win a smart watch, a dog agility course, Derngate theatre tickets and a driveway pressure clean."

Last year the fete raised more than £2,000 to help fund the vital work of the weekend café.

Charlotte said: “Each weekend we provide free tea and coffee, hot meals and homemade cakes for £1 to over 100 people.

The fete takes place on July 2

"Everyone is welcome to Johnny’s Happy Place – old, young, rich or poor. Dogs are also welcome. Our new policy is that children eat for free. Everything we do, we do with Johnny in mind – what would he do?

"We believe children shouldn’t have to pay for the essentials in life – which includes having fun. Johnny was all about having fun. We fundraise throughout the year so we can provide these services free of charge to the people of Kettering and surrounding areas.”

Any businesses would like to provide a raffle prize should contact James at [email protected]

Johnny’s Happy Place

Denise and Charlotte - Johnny's mum and sister

