Jobseekers can meet employers at Kettering jobs fairs

Jobs fairs to help Kettering residents get back into work are to be held this month with employers from retail, leisure, manufacturing and creative industries on hand to talk to jobseekers.

Organised by Kettering Town Council and Job Centre Plus, the first event is aimed at the under 25s, focusing on kickstart schemes and apprenticeships, and will take place on Wednesday, February 9.

The second fair on Wednesday, February 23, will target over 25s.

There will be two jobs fairs at Kettering Arts Centre in February

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “We need to be supporting our young people and our communities desperately after the pandemic has caused so much job insecurity. The Job Centre team have worked so hard to bring the support people really need all to one place, so it will be invaluable for those looking for work or just some career guidance.”

Employers attending the event include Wicksteed Park, Kettering Cultural Quarter (The Yards), Icon Bridal, Sure Can, Vodafone, Accommodation Concern, Lighthouse Theatre and De Type.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chairman of the markets committee, said: “This is the first of many events where Kettering Town Council will be working in partnership to provide opportunities to local residents. It brings together a variety of employers and is suitable for anyone looking for a new job or merely curious about what else is available locally.”

All of the attending employers are currently offering vacancies and can interview individuals on the day. The event staff will also be able to provide information on other vacancies from other employers.

On February 9 the event will be attended by the Princes Trust who run employability programmes. A disability employer adviser will also be on hand to support those with any health barriers.