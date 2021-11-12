Jobs up for grabs for those with burning desire to be a Northamptonshire firefighter

Anybody spent the last 17 years or more thinking that being a firefighter is your dream job? Your time has come.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is opening recruitment of trainee, full-time firefighters from Monday (November 15).

All you need is to be nearly 18, possess a full car driving licence with three points or fewer and live in the UK.

You must also have 'what it takes' to be a firefighter dealing with road crashes, search and rescue operations, animal rescues and working in the community during emergency situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding.

Assistant Chief Officer (ACO) Paul Bullen said: “No two days are the same for our firefighters.

"The number of fires we attend is reducing but we respond to a huge variety of incidents and challenge ourselves to do more work within the community to help promote safety and prevent incidents before they happen."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service particularly wants to attract people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life – women, and people from minority races and communities – to apply, to help ensure the county’s Fire Service truly represents the people it serves.

De-Villers Nyahuma says becoming a Northamptonshire firefighter is the best decision he ever made.

ACO Bullen added: “We know that we still have some way to go to ensure our organisation truly reflects the make-up of Northamptonshire and we are working hard to make sure we represent those people we are working to protect."

One of the county's current 254 full-time firefighters, De-Villers Nyahuma, is based in Kettering — one of 22 stations county-wide.

Some of those stations around the county will be holding 'Have A Go days' where anyone interested in becoming a firefighter can try out their skills and chat to serving firefighters about what it’s like to do the job for real.

De-Villiers said: “Joining Northants Fire and Rescue Service is the best decision I ever made. I love the teamwork and have a passion for saving people’s lives.

"The Service welcomes anyone from any background. Here I am, doing the best I can, learning new things.

"If I can do it, you can do it.”