Jobs up for grabs at Rushden Lakes recruitment fair

A jobs fair is taking place at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Thursday)

Jobseekers are invited to a recruitment event at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Thursday).

Those attending will be able to meet employers who are recruiting at the retail and leisure complex, include Pandora, Next, Lago Lounge and Blue Mountain Yard.

The jobs fair is taking place on Thursday (September 29) from 10.30am to 1pm in the atrium located between Cineworld and Flip Out.

No booking is required, you can just turn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has been organised by Recruit Rushden Lakes, a partnership between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and The Crown Estate to help local people get jobs and provide training opportunities.

More details about vacancies at the complex are advertised on its website, including jobs at Card Factory, White Stuff, Wagamama, Mooch, JD, Bewiched Coffee, Tui, Frasers and Decathlon.

Roles up for grabs include sales assistant, chef, barista, bar manager and delivery drivers.