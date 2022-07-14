Jobs fair to fill 90 vacancies at new Kettering plant

Jason Bridger, plant manager of Ball's new Kettering site

Dozens of jobs are up for grabs at a new plant being built in Kettering.

Global can-making company Ball Corporation (‘Ball’) has 90 vacancies to fill ahead of the official opening of its new Kettering plant early next year.

The company has already recruited more than 60 new employees for the new plant, with paid training underway in Northamptonshire and at the nearby Milton Keynes Ball Beverage Packaging plant.

The new Ball plant in Kettering earlier this year

But to continue its recruitment drive, Ball is holding its third jobs fair of the year at Rushden Lakes from 10am to 1pm on Saturday (July 16).

Paulina Panus, HR manager for Ball’s new Kettering plant, said: “We’ve planned our next jobs fair at Rushden Lakes to happen on a Saturday, to give people who may be too busy in the week, an opportunity to find out more about us, and for us to find out more about them.”

Jason Bridger, plant manager of Ball’s new Kettering site, added: “Before the end of the year, we aim to welcome 90 new colleagues.

"The new team will be working with our cutting-edge technology, and helping us to produce billions of aluminium cans, which are the world’s most recycled drinks containers.

"This is a fascinating business and a great place to start or to continue a career in sustainable manufacturing.”

Recruiting a diverse and local workforce is a priority for Ball.

Jason added: “We are seeking to recruit women as well as men and people of all backgrounds.

"We want to create an inclusive place of work, somewhere that embraces different views and voices.

“Experience and qualifications are not all that matters most to us.

"We can and will provide full training for those roles where we have the ability to do so.”

Ball’s new plant is located at SEGRO Park at Kettering Gateway, just off Junction 10 of the A14.

The company says this new facility will produce the world's most metal-efficient can, demanding 20 per cent less energy and consuming 70 per cent less water than during the traditional can-making process.

To find out more about the roles at the new plant, click here.