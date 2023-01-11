Jobs 'at risk' at Corby HQ of Cambridge Weight Plan Ltd as redundancies consultation announced

Employees at Cambridge Weight Plan Ltd’s Corby Brakey Road manufacturing hub have been warned that more than 20 jobs are at risk of redundancy.

The factory that employs 241 people supports more than 7,000 UK independent consultants selling diet shakes, soups and bars for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by employee stakeholders, Cambridge Weight Plan’s workforce won the Employee-Owned Business of the Year in 2019.

The Corby HQ of the Cambridge 1:1 Diet

Chris McDermott, CEO, The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan said: “Following challenging trading conditions, the business has been forced to review its current operations and infrastructure with a view to driving efficiencies.

“As an employer of 241 people, we must of course examine resource as part of that process, and as such are entering into a collective consultation process, which will potentially impact between 20 and 30 roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus at this time is on supporting any individuals affected, and until the process is completed, we are not able to comment further.”

One employee said they had been told their job was at risk while on their night shift and were ‘shocked’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the company’s most recent accounts the directors’ strategic report (year ending March 31, 2022) said the past 12 months had been some of the ‘most challenging’ the business had faced in the past 20 years.

Reasons for ‘uncertainty’ were Covid, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad