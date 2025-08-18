Jewellery worth £100,000 and cash stolen from Northamptonshire village home

Jewellery worth £100,000 and an amount of cash have been stolen from a Kettering-village home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary took place at a home in Grosvenor Way, Barton Seagrave, between 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 13, and 11.45pm on Friday, August 15.

After forcing their way through a back door, a quantity of jewellery with an estimated value of £100,000 was stolen as well as £600 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the items stolen were rings, earrings, necklaces, broches and bracelets.

Some of the jewellery stolen from a home in Barton Seagrave/Northants Police

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Grosvenor Way in Barton Seagrave, between 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 13, and 11.45pm on Friday, August 15?

“Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in which the offender(s) forced entry into the property through the rear door and stole a quantity of jewellery with an estimated value of £100,000 and £600 in cash.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000481948 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”