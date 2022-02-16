Jewellery stolen in Wellingborough village burglary
The incident took place on Thursday, February 3
Jewellery and other personal belonging have been stolen from a house in Earls Barton Road, Mears Ashby, after a break in and a burglary.
A rear window was smashed to allow the thief or thieves to get into the home on Thursday, February 3, some time between 9.10pm and 9.45pm.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police are appealing any possible witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman said: "The incident happened on Thursday, February 3, between 9.10pm and 9.45pm, when the unknown offender/s broke in through a rear window and once inside, stole items including jewellery.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000068543."