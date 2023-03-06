News you can trust since 1897
Jewellery stolen in Wellingborough burglary

The incident took place in Mill Road

Alison Bagley
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:27am

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Wellingborough’s Mill Road after a back door was forced open.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident at the weekend.

A spokesman for the force said: “The incident happened on Saturday, March 4, between 1.40pm and 9.10pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry to a property through the rear door and once inside, stole jewellery.”

File picture
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting number 23000136120.