Jewellery was stolen from a home in Wellingborough’s Mill Road after a back door was forced open.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident at the weekend.

A spokesman for the force said: “The incident happened on Saturday, March 4, between 1.40pm and 9.10pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry to a property through the rear door and once inside, stole jewellery.”

File picture