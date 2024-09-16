Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jewellery stolen from a house in Kettering may be being offered for sale in unusual circumstances, police have warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items were stolen from a house in Bryant Road between 11pm on Saturday, September 14 and 2am on Sunday, September 15.

Witnesses to the burglary have been asked to contact Northants Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after the offender/s gained access to the property after damaging the rear door and carried out an untidy search before stealing jewellery.

Northants Police file picture/National World

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in or around Bryant Road between the stated times or who may have been offered any jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 24000551508.