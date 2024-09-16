Jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary from home in Bryant Road
The items were stolen from a house in Bryant Road between 11pm on Saturday, September 14 and 2am on Sunday, September 15.
Witnesses to the burglary have been asked to contact Northants Police.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after the offender/s gained access to the property after damaging the rear door and carried out an untidy search before stealing jewellery.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in or around Bryant Road between the stated times or who may have been offered any jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 24000551508.