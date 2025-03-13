Jewellery stolen in Corby estate burglary
Police have appealed for witnesses after the burglary in Kempton Close that took place on Friday, March 7, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Friday, March 7, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when the unknown offender/s gained entry to a property in the area and stole jewellery from within.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000135318 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”