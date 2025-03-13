Jewellery stolen in Corby estate burglary

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST
Jewellery has been stolen in a burglary on a Corby housing estate.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the burglary in Kempton Close that took place on Friday, March 7, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Most Popular

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Friday, March 7, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when the unknown offender/s gained entry to a property in the area and stole jewellery from within.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000135318 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice