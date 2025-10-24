Jewellery and other items have been stolen from a rural home in East Northamptonshire.

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a house in Harley Way – the road that leads from Brigstock to the Benefield Road near Oundle Golf Club.

The burglary took place during the day on Tuesday (October 21) when entry was forced into the house.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Tuesday, October 21, between 7.50am and 5.50pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into a property and stole items from within including jewellery.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000619004 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”